Oh, I am what I am/ I do what I want.

Had a pretty good weekend after a fairly long bit. Got me thinking about other stuff that makes me (almost) as happy. It's an interesting list, even though this post restricts itself to writers who have contributed significantly to my happiness.
Douglas Adams. The only writer I've read who makes me laugh out loud. (I'm not a very laugh-out-loud kind of person. Easily amused, perhaps.)
PG Wodehouse. Leagues ahead of the rest simply because of that incredible output. Ninety-six books. Ninety-six. Makes me reel.
To a lesser extent, Carl Hiaasen, Jasper Fforde, and PJ O'Rourke. And, maybe, just maybe, Terry Pratchett, though his charm wears off easily.
Note: Almost as hysterically funny as the Wodehouse books are their BBC adapations. I think it's my weakness for British accents.
Wednesday, March 29, 2006
