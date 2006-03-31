Friday, March 31, 2006

Finds a convenient streetlight/ Steps out of the shade.

Esquire's trying to figure out The Best Song of the 21st Century. Do help.
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.5 License.