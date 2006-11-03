Have fame. Will write. Clearly, if you're a celebrity, writing children's fiction is second only to adopting children of a different race .
The Guardian has a typically great take on it. Led me to wonder about celebrities I've read (and not just in children's fiction). Came to a stunning list of... two. Carrie Fisher. And Woody Allen. Alfred Hitchcock doesn't count, since he only featured in The Three Investigators, and all his introductions were ghost-written. Ethan Hawke could count, but doesn't (despite scarily high levels of cuteness), simply because I haven't read Ash Wednesday yet.
Back to The Autograph Man for now.
Friday, November 03, 2006
She's the one that keeps the/ Dream alive.
Posted by Lady Writer at 11/03/2006 01:48:00 pm
