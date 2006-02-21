skip to main
Words don't come easily.
Years gone by and still/ Words don't come easily.
Tuesday, February 21, 2006
Nobody does it better.
Than
Murakami.
Here's a short story I read online the other day:
A Shinagawa Monkey.
Thank you, New Yorker.
Lady Writer
2/21/2006 05:50:00 pm
Borrowed Wisdom: Ray Bradbury
You must stay drunk on writing so reality cannot destroy you.
This work is licensed under a
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.5 License
.
