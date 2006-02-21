Tuesday, February 21, 2006

Nobody does it better.

Than Murakami. Here's a short story I read online the other day: A Shinagawa Monkey. Thank you, New Yorker.
Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 2.5 License.